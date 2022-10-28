Morgan Stanley Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $28.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 43,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,444. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

