National Bankshares Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.93.

Teck Resources Stock Down 7.4 %

Teck Resources stock traded down C$3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The stock has a market cap of C$22.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.05 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.15.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

