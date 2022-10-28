National Bankshares Lowers Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$35.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.

GWO stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.25. The company had a trading volume of 160,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,841. The company has a quick ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$9.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7587946 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

