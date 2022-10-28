National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.90

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.