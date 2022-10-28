Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Trading Up 3.5 %

NAVI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,194. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

