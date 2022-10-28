Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 1,513,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,194. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

