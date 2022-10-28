NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NCR Price Performance

NCR traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 18,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,232. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 1.78%. NCR’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

