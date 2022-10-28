NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.
NCR Price Performance
NCR traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 18,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,232. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
Featured Stories
