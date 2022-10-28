Neo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.70 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $8.68 or 0.00041966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $612.10 million and $33.70 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002856 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,369.37 or 0.30760831 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000481 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012014 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
