Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Newmont from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.78.

Newmont Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 287,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,571,321. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. Newmont has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

