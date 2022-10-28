Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Newmont by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Newmont by 36.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 273,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Newmont by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 276,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 486,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $42.77. 207,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,571,321. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

