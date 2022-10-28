Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,799 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 738,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Splunk Trading Down 0.4 %

SPLK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. 29,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

