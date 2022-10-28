Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

ADM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.79. 38,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 70.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

