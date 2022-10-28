Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,345. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.38.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.94.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

