Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of TDY traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.68. 4,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

