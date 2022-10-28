Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Farfetch worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 16.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $47,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Farfetch Trading Down 2.4 %

FTCH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 141,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.