Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $84.13. 19,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

