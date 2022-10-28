Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $57.78 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $57,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. 474,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,422,346. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

