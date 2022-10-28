Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,984 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 2.63% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $34,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of COPX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

