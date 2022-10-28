Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00.

Moderna Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $6.86 on Friday, hitting $150.97. 4,548,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

