Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00.

Moderna Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $6.86 on Friday, hitting $150.97. 4,548,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

