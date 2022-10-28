NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 150.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $134.54. 618,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,333,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $335.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

