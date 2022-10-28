NXM Market Cap Reaches $338.08 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $51.27 or 0.00247955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $338.08 million and approximately $8,858.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

