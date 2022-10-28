Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.18. 16,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,501. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

