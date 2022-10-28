Optimism Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $248.51 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Optimism token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded 71.8% higher against the US dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $248.51 million and approximately $225.15 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002937 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.28 or 0.30691733 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011987 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
