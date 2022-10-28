Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.11-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4-13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.11-$3.15 EPS.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,765 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

