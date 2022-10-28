Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.71. 38,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,118,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.51.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

