Parker Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 12,480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 76,380 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $29.02. 214,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.97.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

