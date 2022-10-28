Parker Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPYD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.