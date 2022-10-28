PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $87.36. 585,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,767,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $238.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

