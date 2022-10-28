PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $87.06. 558,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,767,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $238.90.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

