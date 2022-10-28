PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

PBF Logistics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBF Logistics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 194,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.27. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $93.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,132,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,948,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 108.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Logistics by 71.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 588,037 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

