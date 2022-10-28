Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Holdings Cut by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032,079 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Peloton Interactive worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 232,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive
In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
Peloton Interactive Trading Down 0.6 %
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
Read More
