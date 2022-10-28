Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.03 million and $67.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for about $1,661.34 or 0.08069977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

