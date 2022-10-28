Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 158,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $47.29. 645,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,014,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

