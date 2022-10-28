PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Stock Price Up 2.1%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.73 and last traded at $83.36. Approximately 372,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 182,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.62.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZROZ. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 121,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

