Pocket Network (POKT) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $76.46 million and $1.91 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

