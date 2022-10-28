Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$135.00 to C$145.00. 4,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 46,626 shares.The stock last traded at $69.28 and had previously closed at $67.37.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 239.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $951.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

