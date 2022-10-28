Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.50.

Shares of PD traded up C$4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$96.05. The company had a trading volume of 115,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.74. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$37.90 and a 52 week high of C$109.29.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 11.5099996 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

