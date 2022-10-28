Premia (PREMIA) Tops One Day Volume of $620,684.00

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Premia has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00005160 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $620,684.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.71 or 0.30731415 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

