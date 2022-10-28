Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.64

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.64 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.71 ($0.12), with a volume of 44016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.74 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of £6.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

