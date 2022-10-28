Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 2,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

