QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.59 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00012355 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $22,182.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.7071442 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $27,486.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

