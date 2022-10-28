Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $3.10 or 0.00015053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $181,006.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,612.63 or 0.99997610 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00044439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00247988 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.54034331 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,005.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

