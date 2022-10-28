QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $95.73 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $95.73 million and $146,901.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,676.28 or 1.00010655 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003600 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00044224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021808 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124293 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $143,351.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.