Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC)

10/25/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

10/13/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

10/7/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

9/19/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$40.00.

AC traded up C$0.63 on Friday, hitting C$19.92. 3,641,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,019. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

