Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 674,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.18. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Insider Activity

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.