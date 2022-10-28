ReddCoin Trading Up 0.6% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.64 million and $3,691.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00266099 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001269 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003757 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004929 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018876 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.