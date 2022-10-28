Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q4 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.31. 9,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average is $185.44.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $22,389,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 366.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 83,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 497.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.