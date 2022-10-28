Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 168,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 96,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.