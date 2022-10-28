Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBCAA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %
RBCAA stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.
