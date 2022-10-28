Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBCAA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

RBCAA stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

