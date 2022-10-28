Retirement Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 284.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 139,359 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,506,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

